 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs
0 comments
AP

US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington,

 Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's top diplomat is heading to Europe next week as the Biden administration moves to restore closer U.S. ties with European and NATO allies after four years of snubs and tension under former President Donald Trump.

The State Department announced Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels for the administration’s first in-person talks with transatlantic leaders. It said Blinken would focus on concerns over Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, terrorism and energy security.

“The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our allies and European partners on our shared agenda," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken’s trip is centered on the annual spring meeting of NATO foreign ministers but will also include talks with top EU and Belgian officials.

The Biden administration has placed great emphasis on repairing relations with U.S. allies around the world, including in Europe, where Trump had strained them with a series of demands ranging from increasing defense spending to trade and cooperation on threats posed by Russia and China.

The trip to Brussels will be Blinken's second overseas journey since becoming America's top diplomat. He will return to Washington early Saturday from Japan, South Korea and Alaska. In Anchorage, he and national security adviser Jake Sullivan held contentious talks with top Chinese officials in which they maintained the U.S. is forging a common front with allies against Russia and China.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tanzania swears in its first woman president

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California governor sees 'brighter days' ahead amid pandemic
Government & Politics

California governor sees 'brighter days' ahead amid pandemic

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Addressing a state exhausted after a year of lockdowns, wildfires, disease and death, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged residents of the nation's most populous state to “dream of brighter days ahead” while acknowledging mistakes that have put his political future on the line.

Watch Now: Related Video

Andrew Cuomo's future in doubt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News