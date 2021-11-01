US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home.

Biden planned to review a year of U.S. climate efforts in a speech to fellow heads of government and announce climate initiatives including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway.

The summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is often billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action.

But the Biden administration at the same time is dealing with a series of obstacles to the president's climate efforts abroad, as at home. In the runup to the summit, the administration has tried hard to temper expectations that two weeks of talks involving more than 100 world leaders will produce major breakthroughs on cutting climate-damaging emissions.

Rather than a quick fix, “Glasgow is the beginning of this decade race, if you will,” Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, told reporters Sunday.