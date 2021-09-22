US top military officer meets with Russian counterpart

Milley's meeting with Gerasimov, and broader discussions about counterterrorism this week, come on the heels of a deadly U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan in the final days of the chaotic evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others. The U.S. initially claimed the drone strike killed an Islamic extremist looking to attack the Kabul airport, but now says it was a mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

The incident triggered questions about the future use of drone strikes to target terrorists in Afghanistan from over the horizon. But Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said that while that airstrike was a “tragic mistake” it was not comparable to future counterterror strikes.

McKenzie said that the strike that killed civilians was based on intelligence pointing to an imminent threat of another attack on the Kabul airport. A suicide bomber just days earlier had killed 13 U.S. troops and dozens of Afghans and other civilians at an airport gate.

Future strikes on insurgents deemed to pose a threat to America, McKenzie said, would be “done under different rules of engagement” and there would be more time to study the target.

“We will have an opportunity to further develop the target and time to look at pattern of life. That time was not available to us because this was imminent threat to our forces,” said McKenzie. “We did not have the luxury of time to develop pattern of life and to do a number of other things.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0