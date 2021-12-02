US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Thursday's announcement follows intense bilateral negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, ordered the policy be reinstated, subject to Mexico's participation.

The policy's new iteration, outlined for reporters by administration officials who spoke on the condition that they not be named, includes major additions and changes that Mexico demanded.

All migrants subject to the policy will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Children who are eligible under U.S. guidelines will get the Pfizer shot, with second shots when they come to the U.S. for their first hearings.

The U.S. will try to complete cases within 180 days. The Justice Department is assigning 22 immigration judges to work on these cases exclusively.

U.S. authorities will ask migrants if they fear being returned to Mexico instead of relying on them to raise concerns unprompted. If they express fear, they will be screened and have 24 hours to find an attorney or representative.