World reaction to the storming of the US Capitol

Reaction from around the world to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump:

———

“A fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers. Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner....President Trump regrettably has not conceded his defeat since November, and didn’t yesterday either, and of course that has prepared the atmosphere in which such events, such violent events, are possible.” — German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

———

“What is happening is wrong. Democracy — the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully — should never be undone by a mob.” — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

———

“Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

———