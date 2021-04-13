Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

HONG KONG (AP) — Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion in preparation for an initial public offering in the U.S.

That would make it the largest SPAC merger ever, more than double current record-holder United Wholesale Mortgage’s $16 billion merger in January.

Grab’s agreement to list via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — a shell company set up with the aim of raising money through an IPO to acquire another company — already has drawn more than $4 billion in private investment in public equity from a group of investors including Fidelity International and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

At closing, the combined company is expected to receive about $4.5 billion in cash proceeds and will be valued at about $39.6 billion, according to a statement.

The merger will make Grab the most valuable Southeast Asian company to list shares in the U.S.

Under the deal, Altimeter's shares will be subject to a 3-year lock-up period in a show of its commitment to Grab.