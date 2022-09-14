 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban proposal; London crowds gather for queen's procession; and more

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Temperatures in the Midwest will see a warming trend as cool air remains for others. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 14

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the locker room after a 4-0 win in a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Dodgers clinched the National League West. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 14

Today in history: Sept. 14

In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before, and more events…

Today in sports history: Sept. 14

Today in sports history: Sept. 14

In 1986, Chicago’s Walter Payton rushes for 177 yards to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scores his 100th career rushing touchdown. See more…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Tags

Live updates: French president sends condolences to PM Truss

Live updates: French president sends condolences to PM Truss

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned his attention from Great Britain's new head of state to the new head of government on Saturday evening. He sent condolences to Prime Minister Liz Truss and said that ties between France and the United Kingdom have long roots in history. Macron said in a a tweet that in the future, “we shall strengthen them.” He added: “Our support for Ukraine, as well as food and energy security will be among our shared priorities.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

