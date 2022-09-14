Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban proposal; London crowds gather for queen's procession; and more

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Temperatures in the Midwest will see a warming trend as cool air remains for others. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 14
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken, amid somber pageantry, on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early Wednesday along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin is scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill calling for a nationwide abortion ban. The bill would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the physical health of the mother. The legislation introduced Tuesday is sending shockwaves through both parties with just weeks before voters go to the polls. Graham’s own Republican colleagues did not immediately embrace his abortion ban bill, which has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress. Democrats reject it as extreme and an alarming signal of where Republicans are headed if they win control of the House and Senate in November.
Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."
The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remains a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tests the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for swing voters. Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.
Bill Richardson, who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night. Richardson is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations. American officials have continued to press Russia to release Griner, who was sentenced last month to nine years in prison in a drug possession case, and Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained.
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family says. A former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier, says Starr died at a hospital of complications from surgery. In a probe that lasted five years during the 1990s, Starr looked into a number of matters involving Clinton, including the president's sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. House Republicans impeached Clinton, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. In 2020, Starr was recruited to help represent Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.
A package has exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston, and the college says a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities say another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum Tuesday evening, and the FBI was assisting with the investigation. Boston’s bomb squad is at the scene of the second package near the city’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts, on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus. NBC Boston reports that the package that exploded went off as it was being opened near the university’s Holmes Hall, which is home to the university’s creative writing program. The FBI is assisting the investigation.
Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide as tractors plowed through thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in Southern California. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Firefighters searched in Forest Falls to make sure no residents were trapped. The downpours were remnants of a tropical storm that brought badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control. A fire in Northern California erupted and new evacuations were ordered.
Authorities have confirmed three children found on a beach in New York City died by drowning. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released its findings Tuesday. Seven-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The children’s 30-year-old mother is in custody but no charges have been filed. The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.
Jurors are set to begin deliberating for a second day at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago. As they continue Wednesday, they must sort through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. They began deliberating Tuesday and headed home after several hours. Jurors must mull 13 separate counts, some involving complex law and assessments of which witnesses were more believable. They began deliberating after the judge gave them jury instructions, including explicit descriptions of what constitutes sexual abuse. The 55-year-old Kelly was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison during a separate federal trial in New York.
A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship with Game 3 on Thursday in Connecticut. Las Vegas was swept in the 2008 Finals when the team was still in San Antonio. The Aces were also swept in 2020. Chelsea Gray added 21 for the Aces while Kelsey Plum rebounded from an awful Game 1 to score 20 points. Courtney Williams scored 18 points to lead Connecticut.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before, and more events…
In 1986, Chicago’s Walter Payton rushes for 177 yards to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scores his 100th career rushing touchdown. See more…
