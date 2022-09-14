Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban proposal; London crowds gather for queen's procession; and more

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Temperatures in the Midwest will see a warming trend as cool air remains for others. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Sept. 14
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
People are also reading…
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before, and more events…
In 1986, Chicago’s Walter Payton rushes for 177 yards to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scores his 100th career rushing touchdown. See more…
***