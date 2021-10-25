Greenhouse gas levels hit a new record as emissions cuts fall short, reports say

The report draws on information collected by a network that monitors the amount of greenhouse gases that remain in the atmosphere after some quantities are absorbed by oceans and the biosphere.

In its report, the Geneva-based agency also pointed to signs of a worrying new development: Parts of the Amazon rainforest have gone from being a carbon "sink" that sucks carbon dioxide from the air to a source of CO2 due to deforestation and reduced humidity in the region, it said.

"One of the striking messages from our report is that the Amazonian region, which used to be a sink of carbon, has become a source of carbon dioxide," Taalas said. "And that's because of deforestation. It's because of changes of the global local climate, especially. We have less humidity and less rainfall."

Oksana Tarasova, chief of WMO's atmospheric and environment research division, said the results showing the Amazon going from sink to source were a first, but he noted they were from a specific southeastern portion of the Amazon, not the entire rainforest.

The U.N. climate office said separately Monday that its assessment of the formal commitments made by countries that signed up to the Paris accord suggests the world could reduce its emissions by 83-88% by 2050 compared with 2019.