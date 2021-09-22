'Grow up': UK's Johnson says world must face climate change

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change, saying humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender.

Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland in six weeks’ time. He is using a trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.

In a speech to the General Assembly on Wednesday, he'll say it’s now or never if the world is to meet its goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

“I’ll be saying to the U.N. general assembly tonight: ‘This is it, folks,’” Johnson said Wednesday in Washington. “This is the moment when humanity comes to an inflection point, and we either take the steps necessary to avert a catastrophic increase in temperatures over the next hundred years, or we fail.”

In advance extracts of the speech released by the British government, Johnson compared humanity to an impetuous 16-year-old — “just old enough to get ourselves into serious trouble.”