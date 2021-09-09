Guantanamo prison lingers, an unresolved legacy of 9/11

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — President Joe Biden turned the page on one legacy of 9/11 by ending the war in Afghanistan. But he has yet to do much about another: the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

The White House says it intends to shutter the prison on the U.S. base in Cuba, which opened in January 2002 and where most of the 39 men still held have never been charged with a crime. How or when the administration will carry out that plan remains unclear, though early moves to free one prisoner and place five others on a list of those eligible for release have generated optimism among some eager to see it close, including prisoners.

“The fact that Biden, at least, is saying the right things has given people hope,” said Clive Stafford Smith, a lawyer who was recently making his 40th trip to Guantanamo Bay, seeing prisoners he hadn’t been able to visit since the start of the pandemic. “Hope is a dangerous thing because it’s easily crushed. But at the same time, at least, they have hope and that’s good.”

As he did with Afghanistan, Biden faces a complex task in closing Guantanamo. It was a pledge that President Barack Obama famously made, and then failed to carry out. Closure was abandoned as a goal altogether under President Donald Trump, who vowed once to “load it up with some bad dudes” but mostly just ignored the place.