The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledges that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic. Meantime, off the coast of South Carolina where the Chinese balloon was shot down, crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site. U.S. Northern Command says “priority sensor and electronics pieces” have been recovered as well as large sections of the structure.