Today is Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Get caught up on today's top stories, as well as celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
This morning's top headlines: Saturday, Feb. 18
A Mississippi sheriff says a lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather at multiple locations in a small, rural town near the Tennessee state line. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance says investigators still don't have a motive behind Friday's rampage in Arkabutla. The killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes within a few miles of each other. The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum. Crum was jailed without bond on a single count of capital murder, and investigators are pursuing additional charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
South Korea says North Korea has fired one suspected long-range missile from its capital toward the sea, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises. South Korea on Friday announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats. North Korea’s record number of missile tests last year have been punctuated by threats of preemptive nuclear attacks against South Korea or the United States over what it perceives as a broad range of scenarios that put its leadership under threat. The allies say they'll hold drills mid-March that would reflect North Korea’s nuclear threats and lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Tiger Woods had some explaining to do in the Genesis Invitational. Not only did a bad day putting give him a 74 and place him on the verge of missing the cut, some chauvinistic humor went viral as well. Social media zoomed on video of Woods handing Justin Thomas a tampon during the opening round after Woods hit it farther than Thomas off the tee. Woods apologized if anyone was offended. He said it was meant as a joke with Thomas. As for his golf, Woods finished with three bogeys on his last four holes and was outside the cut line when he finished.
As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. A St. Louis judge this week overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Now, he’s starting to put his life back together thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination. Johnson told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday that he's eager to put his life back together. He says he was never going to give up the fight to prove his innocence.
The next hearing for five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols has been scheduled for May 1. All five pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges. Nichols' mother said afterward that none looked her in the eye in court. RowVaughn Wells says that the officers will see her at every court date “until we get justice for my son." Nichols died three days after a beating caught on video during a Jan. 7 arrest. His case is the latest to prompt protests and discussion about police brutality. The officers have been fired. They are Black, as was Nichols.
The U.S. military says it has ended its search for airborne objects that were shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska, and over Lake Huron on Feb. 10 and 12. The statement released late Friday came hours after officials said the U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina. They said analysis of that debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, and the debris includes key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect.
Brazil’s Carnival is back. Glittery and outrageous costumes were prepared again. Samba songs were ringing out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro’s sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties were flooding the streets. And working-class communities were buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry. The COVID-19 pandemic last year prompted Rio to delay Carnival by two months, and watered-down some of the fun, which was attended by mostly locals. This year, Brazil’s federal government expects 46 million people to join festivities that officially begin Friday and run through Feb. 22.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***