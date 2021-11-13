Harris ends France trip with flowers for 2015 attack victims

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laid flowers at a Paris memorial to mark the anniversary Saturday of Islamic State attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital six years ago.

Her stop at the Le Carillon bar, one of multiple nightspots and sites attacked by gunmen and suicide bombers on Nov. 13, 2015, closed out a four-day fence-mending trip to France.

Accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff, Harris laid a bouquet of ivory flowers at the foot of a victims' memorial and spoke to people inside the bar. On its counter, 13 candles in the French colors of blue, white and red had been lit.

Nine Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another in 2015, targeting the national soccer stadium, cafes filled with people, and the Bataclan concert hall — site of the worst carnage with 90 dead. It was the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II and among the worst terror attacks to hit the West.