Harris heads to Poland amid dispute over jets; Venezuela frees 2 jailed Americans; and more top stories

  Updated
  • 0

Today is Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A severe storm threat is in effect for the South as the North and West each are being impacted by separate snow storms. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

***

TOP STORIES

Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event at Durham Technical Community College in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022. 

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

The Polish government on Tuesday came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces. In turn, the U.S. would supply Poland with U.S.-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.”

But the Poles didn’t run that idea past the Biden administration before going public with it, and the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as not tenable.

***

Venezuela US

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the judicial year at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2022.

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil executive imprisoned alongside colleagues for more than four years, as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday night.

Gustavo Cardenas was released following a secret weekend visit to Venezuela by senior Biden administration officials, the first White House trip to the county in more than two decades. Also freed was Jorge Fernandez, who was arrested last year on what the White House described as “spurious charges.”

The release came hours after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signaled an interest in improving relations at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns in the United States over rising gas prices.

***

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 9

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
Government & Politics
AP

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

  By AAMER MADHANI and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments in the ongoing conflict
National
AP

Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments in the ongoing conflict

  AP
  Updated
  • 0

A Russian airstrike hit a children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, trapping children and others under the rubble in what Ukraine's president called an “atrocity.”

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

  By ERIC TUCKER, REGINA GARCIA CANO and JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil executive imprisoned alongside colleagues for mor…

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
Health
AP

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

  By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to drop globally, WHO says
Health
AP

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to drop globally, WHO says

  AP
  Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths globally have continued to fall in the past week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with only the Western Pacific reporting an increase in COVID-19.

Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26
Health
AP

Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26

  By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — The last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. will be lifted by March 26, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Features
AP

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

  By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
National
AP

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

  By MICHAEL TARM, ED WHITE and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
  • 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Wednesday that th…

'The best of us': Biden promises improved care for veterans
National
AP

'The best of us': Biden promises improved care for veterans

  By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
  Updated
  • 0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said U.S. veterans were the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation, as he pushed for better help for members of the military who face health problems, including after exposure to burn pits.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Chile International Women's Day

A woman raises her arms during a march against gender-based violence on International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 9

Today in history: Mar. 9

In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.

Today in sports history: March 9

Today in sports history: March 9

In 2013, Bernard Hopkins at 48 becomes the oldest boxer to win a major title, scoring a 12-round unanimous decision over Tavoris Cloud to clai…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

