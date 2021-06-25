Harris heads to US-Mexico border; Chauvin's sentencing today; cows getting their revenge

Today is Friday, June 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Vice President Harris heads to the U.S.-Mexico border after criticism for her absence; Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today for the killing of George Floyd; and cows are getting loose in towns across the U.S.
Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.
TOP STORIES
Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris faces perhaps the most politically challenging moment of her vice presidency Friday when she heads to the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.
While in El Paso, Texas, she will tour a Customs and Border Patrol processing center, hold a conversation with advocates from faith-based organizations as well as shelter and legal service providers and deliver remarks.
The vice president has faced months of criticism from members of both parties for declining to make the trip thus far and for her muddied explanations as to why.
***
Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.
Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.
The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols that shrouded the county courthouse for Chauvin's three-week trial are gone, and so is most of the tension in the city as it awaited a verdict in April. Still, there's a recognition that Chauvin's sentencing will be another major step forward for a city that has been on edge since Floyd's death on May 25, 2020.
***
Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows heated up Thursday with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.
This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and an emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.
The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.
The dispatcher said police in Ohio told him that “they’re running up and down the highway there, too.”
***
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A beachfront condo building partially collapsed Thursday outside Miami, killing at least one person and trapping others in the tower that resembled a giant fractured dollhouse, with one side sheared away. Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own.
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he's “proud” of what he did on Jan. 6 and declaring there's “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 bodies found at another school.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Demonstrators converged outside a South Carolina police station for a second day Thursday, protesting the arrest of two men by officers in Rock Hill who were recorded on a Facebook video wrestling and throwing punches with the two.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O'Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This time, Paul George didn't flinch. Playoff P showed up and dragged the Los Angeles Clippers back from the brink.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Craig Kimbrel struck out pinch-hitter Will Smith to end the game, the Chicago Cubs’ closer was curious why catcher Willson Contreras celebrated with a bigger-than-usual fist pump.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, incl…
In 1981, Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBA junior middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ayub Kalule in Houston. See more sports momen…
***