Harris heads to US-Mexico border; Chauvin's sentencing today; cows getting their revenge
alert special report

Harris heads to US-Mexico border; Chauvin's sentencing today; cows getting their revenge

Record breaking hot tempertures are likely for the Pacific Northwest with cities like Seattle seeing temperatures well above 100 degrees. We are also monitoring severe storms and heavy rain in the Midwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, June 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Vice President Harris heads to the U.S.-Mexico border after criticism for her absence; Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today for the killing of George Floyd; and cows are getting loose in towns across the U.S.

TOP STORIES

US Harris Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, walks to board Air Force Two, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to El Paso, Texas. 

Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris faces perhaps the most politically challenging moment of her vice presidency Friday when she heads to the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.

While in El Paso, Texas, she will tour a Customs and Border Patrol processing center, hold a conversation with advocates from faith-based organizations as well as shelter and legal service providers and deliver remarks.

The vice president has faced months of criticism from members of both parties for declining to make the trip thus far and for her muddied explanations as to why.

APTOPIX George Floyd Officer Trial

Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, as the kids took a field trip to the memorial, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. 

Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.

Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols that shrouded the county courthouse for Chauvin's three-week trial are gone, and so is most of the tension in the city as it awaited a verdict in April. Still, there's a recognition that Chauvin's sentencing will be another major step forward for a city that has been on edge since Floyd's death on May 25, 2020.

Cows Escape Slaughterhouse

This aerial video still image provided by KABC-7 shows a cow and police car in the Whittier Narrows recreation area in South El Monte, Calif., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The missing cow that was part of a herd of cattle that slipped out of a local slaughterhouse earlier in the week resurfaced on Thursday. 

Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows heated up Thursday with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.

This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and an emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.

The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.

The dispatcher said police in Ohio told him that “they’re running up and down the highway there, too.”

Top headlines this morning: June 25

Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence
Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris faces perhaps the most politically challenging moment of her vice presidency Friday when she heads to the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.

Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death
Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.

Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A beachfront condo building partially collapsed Thursday outside Miami, killing at least one person and trapping others in the tower that resembled a giant fractured dollhouse, with one side sheared away. Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more.

Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start
Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own.

Pence: Idea of overturning election results is 'un-American'
Pence: Idea of overturning election results is 'un-American'

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he's “proud” of what he did on Jan. 6 and declaring there's “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

Britney Spears' public support may not mean much in court
Britney Spears' public support may not mean much in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence.

Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 bodies found at another school.

Facebook arrest video leads to protests in South Carolina
Facebook arrest video leads to protests in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Demonstrators converged outside a South Carolina police station for a second day Thursday, protesting the arrest of two men by officers in Rock Hill who were recorded on a Facebook video wrestling and throwing punches with the two.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX China Communist Party Anniversary

A visitor takes a photo of an exhibit near a statue of Chinese leader Mao Zedong, second from left, and other Communist Party figures at the newly-completed Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, Friday, June 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

+12
Today in history: June 25

Today in history: June 25

Former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, incl…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

