You have permission to edit this article.
Hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers opens; Djokovic could skip more Slams; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Over 12 million people are under a red flag warning as critical fire weather conditions develop throughout the day. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details along with the severe storm threat to follow.

TOP STORIES

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. 

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors were to begin calling witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the trial's first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients' use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.

Australia Border

FILE - Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. 

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.

Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way.

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 15

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks

  • By DASHA LITVINOVA and YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

  • By GEIR MOULSON - Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Germany's chancellor that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

  • By ROB GILLIES and TED SHAFFREY - Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods.

Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading
Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading

  • By BRIAN SLODYSKO - Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid a steady drip of damaging headlines, pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers' ability to speculate on the stock market.

Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Neighbors of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their hate crimes trial Tuesday about how a quiet afternoon in their community was shattered by three shotgun blasts and the sight of a young man's body sprawled in the street.

Officer in George Floyd's killing testifies about training
Officer in George Floyd's killing testifies about training

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER - Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified Tuesday about academy training that included handcuffing drills in which knees were used to restrain people.

Judge to dismiss Palin's libel suit against New York Times
Judge to dismiss Palin's libel suit against New York Times

  • By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway
Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon
Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events
HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

  • By TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage isn't reserved for just LeBron James, Steph Curry and the league's other top performers.

Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren't reliable
Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren't reliable

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump's image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York's attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Haiti Valentines Day

A vendor holds a teddy bear for sale on Valentine's Day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 15

Today in history: Feb. 15

In 1967, the rock band Chicago was founded by Walter Parazaider, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane (LAHK’-nayn), James Pankow and Rob…

Today in sports history: Feb. 15

Today in sports history: Feb. 15

In 1998, Dale Earnhardt takes the Daytona 500 on his 20th try and ends a 59-race winless streak. See more sports moments from this date.

