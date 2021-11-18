 Skip to main content
High-profile execution looms in Oklahoma; Arbery's shooter testifies; the death of Young Dolph
High-profile execution looms in Oklahoma; Arbery's shooter testifies; the death of Young Dolph

Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Oklahoma Execution Jones Explainer

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Feb. 5, 2018, shows Julius Jones. The fate of Jones rests with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Unless Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. 

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor's mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma's highest-profile execution in decades.

Julius Jones, 41, who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 slaying of Paul Howell, a businessman in the affluent Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Oklahoma, is among several high-profile athletes and entertainers who have weighed in on Jones' case, urging Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute his sentence and spare his life.

* * *

APTOPIX Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial

Travis McMichael reacts to questions during his testimony in the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. 

Arbery's shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery faces cross-examination by prosecutors Thursday, while a large group of Black ministers planned to rally outside the courthouse in support of Arbery’s family.

Travis McMichael returns to the witness stand a day after testifying that Arbery forced him to make a split-second “life-or-death” decision by attacking him and grabbing his shotgun. McMichael’s testimony marked the first time any of the three white men charged with murder in Arbery’s death has spoken publicly out about the killing.

Now he faces aggressive questioning by prosecutors, who contend there was no justification for McMichael and his father to arm themselves and chase Arbery when he ran past their Georgia home on Feb. 23, 2020.

* * *

Obit Young Dolph

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Officials say rapper Young Dolph has been fatally shot at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is underway for the shooter. 

Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence, was shot and killed Wednesday inside a beloved local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Police tweeted they had no information to release about a possible suspect in the shooting, which took place at Makeda’s Cookies near Memphis International Airport.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

***

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 18

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma
National
AP

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

  • By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor's mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma's highest-profile execution in decades.

Arbery's shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally
National
AP

Arbery's shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally

  • By RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
  • Updated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery faces cross-examination by prosecutors Thursday, while a large group of Black ministers planned to rally outside the courthouse in support of Arbery’s family.

Rittenhouse jury to resume after fresh mistrial request
National
AP

Rittenhouse jury to resume after fresh mistrial request

  • By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI Associated Press
  • Updated
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was to move into a third day of deliberations Thursday, even as its request to re-watch video in the case sparked a fresh bid from his attorneys for a mistrial.

Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
National
AP

Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House

  • By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
  • Updated
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans approved a sweeping bill Wednesday to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses, rejecting claims that they were sacrificing public health to hand Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his fight against White House virus rules.

House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke
Government & Politics
AP

House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke

  • By KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country.

Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on US policy
Government & Politics
AP

Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on US policy

  • By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
  • Updated
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — As darkness fell, about 250 police officers and city workers swept into a squalid camp for migrants hoping to apply for asylum in the United States. Migrants had to register for credentials or leave. Within hours, those who stayed were surrounded by enough chain-link fence to extend twice the height of the Statue of Liberty.

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden
National
AP

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

  • By PETER SMITH Associated Press
  • Updated
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.

SpaceX's Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January
National
AP

SpaceX's Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January

  • By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
  • Updated
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Wednesday that his company will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January, but he’s not betting on success for that first test flight.

Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting
National
AP

Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn't called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop
National
AP

Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ and RYAN PEARSON Associated Press
  • Updated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence, was shot and killed Wednesday inside a beloved local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mexico Migrants

Migrants help fellow migrants onto the bed of a trailer in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 18

Today in history: Nov. 18

In 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-to-3 that the state constitution guaranteed gay couples the right to marry, and more…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

