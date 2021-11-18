High-profile execution looms in Oklahoma; Arbery's shooter testifies; the death of Young Dolph

Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor's mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma's highest-profile execution in decades.

Julius Jones, 41, who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 slaying of Paul Howell, a businessman in the affluent Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Oklahoma, is among several high-profile athletes and entertainers who have weighed in on Jones' case, urging Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute his sentence and spare his life.