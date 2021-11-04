 Skip to main content
House Democrats bolster budget bill, plan votes; UK approves COVID pill; more 'Rust' shooting questions
alert

House Democrats bolster budget bill, plan votes; UK approves COVID pill; more 'Rust' shooting questions

A level 4 out of 5 atmospheric river event is impacting the Pacific Northwest, which is the second strong one to occur in less two weeks. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details. `

Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Budget

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses for an interpreter as she hosts a visit with Roberto Fico, president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. 

House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities.

With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments, Democrats added key provisions to what has grown to a sprawling 2,135-page package — adding back a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.

Votes are possible Thursday, with the Democrats anxious to finish up the president's signature package after drawn-out talks on Capitol Hill were partly blamed for the party's dismal election results in bellwether states this week.

“Get it to my desk!” Biden said in remarks Wednesday at the White House.

***

Virus Outbreak Britain Merck Pill

The Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. on May 1, 2018. 

UK authorizes Merck's COVID pill, 1st shown to treat COVID

LONDON (AP) — Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. The drug, known as molnupiravir, is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate COVID-19.

***

Prop Firearm Armorer

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. 

'Rust' film armorer says someone may have put bullet in gun

The woman in charge of weapons on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but doesn’t know how a live bullet ended up inside.

“Who put those in there and why is the central question,” Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the movie “Rust” said in a statement issued by one of her lawyers, Jason Bowles of Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Hannah kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch on the day in question (Oct. 21), and she instructed her department to watch the cart containing the guns when she was pulled away for her other duties or on a lunch break.”

The statement goes on to say that “Hannah did everything in her power to ensure a safe set. She inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds.”

***

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 4

House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill
House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities.

Biden says Virginia race wasn't blowback against him
Biden says Virginia race wasn't blowback against him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Democrats' setbacks in Tuesday's elections underscore that the party needs to “produce for the American people," but he pushed back against the notion that the off-year election results were a repudiation of his presidency.

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia
Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted 'Friendly!' to pursuer
Detective: Rittenhouse shouted 'Friendly!' to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”

FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks
FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents Wednesday about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept. 11 attacks, revealing the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day.

One Black juror, 11 whites to hear trial over Arbery slaying
One Black juror, 11 whites to hear trial over Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that he'll seat one Black juror and 11 whites to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, despite prosecutors' objections that several Black potential jurors were cut because of their race.

Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine

Finn Washburn, 9, shows his vaccination site as his mother, Kate Elsley, takes a photo shortly after he received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 4

Today in history: Nov. 4

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants, and more events that h…

Today in sports history: Nov. 4

Today in sports history: Nov. 4

In 2001, Luis Gonzalez’s RBI single off Yankees' Mariano Rivera in the bottom of the ninth lifts the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first champ…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

