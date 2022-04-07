House holds 2 more Trump allies in contempt; Jackson confirmation vote today; it's MLB's Opening Day

Today is Thursday, April 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Thursday is the final day of severe weather for parts of the South this week. Meanwhile, cold air fills in behind these severe storms just in time for the weekend. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. They are the latest members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its probe. Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee. A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves open at home against the Cincinnati Reds, raising a banner without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. The Cleveland Guardians make their regular-season debut in Kansas City.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 7 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said investigators found that golfer Tiger Woods had been driving at more than 80 miles an hour – …

Today in sports history: April 7 In 1963, Jack Nicklaus, at 23, becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke. See more sports moments from this date:

