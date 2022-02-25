 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House panel requests more Trump records; CDC's loosening mask guidance; the latest from Ukraine

Today is Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The winter storm that previously impacted the Midwest is now heading to the Northeast, bringing heavy snowfall throughout the day today to cities like Boston. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

THE LATEST: RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

TOP STORIES

National Archives Trump

FILE - People wait for a moving van after boxes were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building inside the White House complex, on Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. 

House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if the former president violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year.

Virus Outbreak Masks

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a store front in Philadelphia, on Feb. 16, 2022. 

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 25

Pope nixes Florence visit, Ash Wednesday due to knee pain

Pope nixes Florence visit, Ash Wednesday due to knee pain

  • By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week be…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Italy Fashion Moschino F/W 22-23

A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 25

Today in history: Feb. 25

On Feb. 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) became world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeated Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.

Today in sports history: Feb. 25

Today in sports history: Feb. 25

In 1964, Cassius Clay wins the world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston is unable to answer the bell for the seventh round. See more sports m…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

