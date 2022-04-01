House passes $35 insulin cap; transgender 'Jeopardy!' star visits White House; Russia-Ukraine updates

Today is Friday, April 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A mixture of rain and snow for the Northeast, and elevated fire danger for the southern Plains. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation, which passed 232-193 Thursday, would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin. Some could save hundreds of dollars annually, and all insured patients would get the benefit of predictable monthly costs for insulin. The bill would not help the uninsured.

But the Affordable Insulin Now Act will serve as a political vehicle to rally Democrats and force Republicans who oppose it into uncomfortable votes ahead of the midterms. For the legislation to pass Congress, 10 Republican senators would have to vote in favor. Democrats acknowledge they don't have an answer for how that's going to happen.

White House hosts transgender 'Jeopardy!' star Amy Schneider

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by denouncing “hateful bills” being passed at the state level as the White House played host to “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the popular quiz show.

Schneider met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who joined Rachel Levine, the assistant health secretary and the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, for a conversation with transgender kids and their parents.

Schneider used the moment in the Washington spotlight to speak out against bills affecting transgender people.

“They’re really scary and some of them in particular that are denying medical services to trans youth, those are, those are lifesaving medical treatments," Schneider told reporters. "These bills will cause the deaths of children and that’s really sad to me and it’s really frightening.”

MORNING LISTEN

Did you know some new rules allow debt collectors to use a different tactic to contact you? Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn what you can do to protect yourself and your money.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: April 1 In 1985, Villanova shocks Georgetown with a 66-64 victory to win the NCAA title. See more sports moments from this day in history:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

