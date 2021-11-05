How to watch CNN's coverage of Colin Powell's funeral

The Washington National Cathedral on Friday will host a funeral for the late Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on October 18 from complications from Covid-19.

Although the funeral will be closed to the public, CNN will be carrying live coverage of the funeral service honoring Powell, who served in several top roles in Republican administrations, lastly for George W. Bush, and was a retired Army general.

Several US military and political leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the funeral for the statesman and pay their respects to a trailblazing public servant.

Powell was the first African American to fill the roles of US secretary of state, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and US national security adviser.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch CNN's coverage of Powell's funeral.

What time does the funeral ceremony start?

The funeral for Powell is set to start at 12 p.m. ET Friday.

What time does CNN's coverage start?