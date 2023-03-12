A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history. The telecast begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s first solo emcee in five years, is hosting for the third time. The late-night comedian has promised to make some jokes about The Slap; he says it would be “ridiculous” not to. The best picture favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in with a leading 11 nominations.