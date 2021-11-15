Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic

As she returns regularly to Greenland, Moon, a researcher with the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center, said she finds herself “mourning and grieving for the things we have lost already" because of past carbon dioxide emissions that trap heat.

But the decisions we make now about how much more carbon pollution Earth emits will mean “an incredibly large difference between how much ice we keep and how much we lose and how quickly," she said.

The fate of the Arctic looms large during the climate talks in Glasgow — the farthest north the negotiations have taken place — because what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic. Scientists believe the warming there is already contributing to weather calamities elsewhere around the world.

“If we end up in a seasonally sea ice-free Arctic in the summertime, that’s something human civilization has never known,” said former NASA chief scientist Waleed Abdalati, a University of Colorado environmental researcher. “That’s like taking a sledgehammer to the climate system."

What's happening in the Arctic is a runaway effect.

“Once you start melting, that kind of enhances more melt,” said University of Manitoba ice scientist Julienne Stroeve.