Ida blacks out New Orleans, pushes floods inland; rockets hit homes in Kabul; Lake Tahoe towns threatened

Today is Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

New Orleans blacked out as Ida floods Louisiana, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland. Ida pushed so much water into the mouth of the Mississippi that it reversed the flow of the mighty river and blacked out New Orleans, taking down backup electricity for the city's crucial pumping system.

Torrential rain kept falling Monday as the storm slowly moved north, with up to two feet (60 cms) expected in places, and reports of flooded roads and homes multiplied. Destructive winds and water already had a catastrophic impact along the southeast coast of Louisiana, and life-threatening river flooding continued well inland, the National Hurricane Center said.

***

Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes