In Richmond, Youngkin to face 'the Senate Democratic Alamo'

Morrissey said he would not vote for a Texas-style abortion law and sees the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion as part of the fabric of the country. But he also said there has to be middle ground, implying that he would consider some restrictions.

He also expressed some skepticism about how long the post-election honeymoon period would last.

“At the beginning of every session, everything is kumbaya, everyone holding hands, then it often takes about one week for the bipartisan divides to be created,” Morrissey said. “It’s important for moderates on both sides to bridge those gaps.”

Todd Gilbert, the House minority leader and a contender for speaker if Republicans do retake the majority, said in a news conference that his caucus's priority will be education.

He said Republicans will be focused on tweaking, not scrapping, a recently enacted marijuana legalization bill. Asked whether the GOP will seek to reinstate restrictions on abortion that Democrats rolled back when they were in full control of state government, he suggested that issue wouldn't be a focus.