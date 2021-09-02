In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

“It sounded like a bunch of slimy people to me,” she said. “I wasn’t feeling that. I was like, ’I’m not making her slimy, that’s for sure.”

Though she's dabbled in some serious roles, it was a bit of a learning curve for Haddish at first. But it was one that she was game for.

“For someone with Tiffany’s background one of the hardest things to learn is you don’t have to hit every line,” Schrader said.

Haddish put it a little more bluntly.

“When we came into rehearsals the first day I sucked. I sucked bad. I was horrible because I feel like that’s where you should be horrible at, in rehearsal,” she said. “We played a lot, and what I love about Paul is he was blatantly honest with me, which is the most refreshing thing in the world. I learned a lot from him, and I’m very, very grateful, Paul, that you let me be in the movie. And that you didn’t fire me on that first rehearsal.”

Haddish is not much of a gambler herself, she said. She keeps her bets to a $20, two-hour limit. But she did take one big gamble, on herself, when she spent her rent money on an acting class and ended up homeless for a time.