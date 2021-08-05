In Tokyo, social platforms help the Pandemic Olympics shine

ERIK SHOJI, an American volleyball player, gained attention with TikTok food reviews and tours from the athlete's village, along with behind-the-scenes looks at the athlete's experience. He didn't take social media seriously until he started a YouTube channel last year while battling COVID.

Shoji amped up his presence as both a way to preserve his memories and spotlight the U.S. men's volleyball team off the court.

“People see us playing but don’t really know us off of the court,” the Hawaiian says. "I hope that by showing myself and my teammates on TikTok that viewers were able to get to know us in a different light and fall in love with our team.”

Halfway around the world in Slovakia, 18-year-old synchronized swimmer SILVIA SOLYMOSYOVA gained traction even though she's not yet an Olympian. Solymosyova h as studied TikTok trends to gain 1.2 million followers while reaching the U.S. audience with her underwater videos.