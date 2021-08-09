 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infrastructure inches closer to passage; Cuomo's top aide resigns; NFL inducts new Hall of Famers
0 comments
alert

Infrastructure inches closer to passage; Cuomo's top aide resigns; NFL inducts new Hall of Famers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Another round of record heat is coming for the Pacific Northwest. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives with his security detail as senators convene for a rare weekend session to continue work on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. 

Senators push infrastructure bill a step closer to passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection of the bill's popularity and the eagerness of senators to show voters back home they can deliver. One of the biggest investments of its kind in years, the package promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation.

Senators easily overcame another 60-vote hurdle on a vote of 68-29. Final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee's Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time.

***

Cuomo Sexual Harassment

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. 

Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.

DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.”

But she added that “Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying."

***

Hall of Fame Football

Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his presenter and father Archie Manning unveil a bust of Peyton during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. 

Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced.

The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 9

+14
Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor
National
AP

Cuomo's top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

  • By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.

+10
Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California
National
AP

Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

  • By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.

+2
Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again
National
AP

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

  • By LISA BAUMANN and WILSON RING Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 9

Today in history: Aug. 9

Three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device over Nagasaki,…

+9
Today in sports history: Aug. 9

Today in sports history: Aug. 9

In 1936, Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris assumes Olympic baton as Tokyo Games end

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News