Invalidations of Meghan's claims of racism hurt Black women

CHICAGO (AP) — As Prince Harry and Meghan’s TV interview reverberates internationally, it’s left the more than 50 million viewers who tuned in grappling with the couple’s claims of racism and lack of support that the Duchess of Sussex says drove her to thoughts of suicide.

But for many Black women worldwide, the headlines and social media discussions were painfully familiar. With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected treatment of Meghan by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded through denials and gaslighting.

“White supremacy seeks to isolate you, make you feel like no one is listening and no one is supporting you. It uses that as a tool to keep in power,” said Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. “And so when you aren’t validated in your feelings or feel supported, that does real harm.”

Meghan, the daughter of a white father and a Black mother, said that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, a member of the royal family expressed “concerns ... about how dark his skin might be.” The former television star also said she sought mental health help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing it could do.