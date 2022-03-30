Israeli forces kill 1, arrest 5 in deadly shooting; 4 million have fled Ukraine; an aging America

Today is Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A low-pressure system will move eastward, impacting similar areas to last week that will once again see the threat of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel, where a Palestinian gunman on a motorcycle used an assault rifle to kill five people.

Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Yabad. Police shot and killed him late Tuesday, putting an end to the shooting rampage.

In a statement, the military said the suspects were being questioned. The Palestinian Prisoner's Club, a group that represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said those arrested were Hamarsheh's relatives.

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are discussing a phenomenon occurring in the United States, as well as a number of other countries: the median age of our population is rising. Here to discuss this with us is political scientist Mark Sachleben.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

