Israeli forces kill 1, arrest 5 in deadly shooting; 4 million have fled Ukraine; an aging America

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A low-pressure system will move eastward, impacting similar areas to last week that will once again see the threat of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Israel Shooting

Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak Israel, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Yehezkel was one of five killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, the second mass shooting rampage this week. The shooter was killed by police. 

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel, where a Palestinian gunman on a motorcycle used an assault rifle to kill five people.

Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Yabad. Police shot and killed him late Tuesday, putting an end to the shooting rampage.

In a statement, the military said the suspects were being questioned. The Palestinian Prisoner's Club, a group that represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said those arrested were Hamarsheh's relatives.

***

Poland Russia Ukraine War

A small girl looks at her stuffed bear toy as she walks with others fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. 

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are discussing a phenomenon occurring in the United States, as well as a number of other countries: the median age of our population is rising. Here to discuss this with us is political scientist Mark Sachleben.

***

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 30

*** 

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Royals Mariners Spring Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. warms up on deck during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 30

Today in history: Mar. 30

In 2015, Comedy Central announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would succeed Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”

Today in sports history: March 30

Today in sports history: March 30

In 1987, Keith Smart’s 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. See more spor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Tags

