Israeli forces kill 1, arrest 5 in deadly shooting; 4 million have fled Ukraine; an aging America

Today is Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
A low-pressure system will move eastward, impacting similar areas to last week that will once again see the threat of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel, where a Palestinian gunman on a motorcycle used an assault rifle to kill five people.
Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Yabad. Police shot and killed him late Tuesday, putting an end to the shooting rampage.
In a statement, the military said the suspects were being questioned. The Palestinian Prisoner's Club, a group that represents current and former Palestinian prisoners, said those arrested were Hamarsheh's relatives.
***
4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.
Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.
***
MORNING LISTEN
On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are discussing a phenomenon occurring in the United States, as well as a number of other countries: the median age of our population is rising. Here to discuss this with us is political scientist Mark Sachleben.
***
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents typically say a few words before they turn legislation into law. But Joe Biden flipped the script Tuesday when it came time to put his signature on the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.
HONOLULU (AP) — An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap of his own — on the wrist.
NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took a few years, and for many fans that probably was too long.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2015, Comedy Central announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would succeed Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”
In 1987, Keith Smart’s 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. See more spor…
***