Israel's Netanyahu appears headed to victory; Trump 2024 prepares for launch; Phillies power ahead

South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday. South Korea’s military said one of the 17 missiles flew in the direction of a South Korean island before it landed near the sea border between the rivals. South Korea said it issued an aerial raid alert for the island. The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with some 85% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”
President Joe Biden has lashed out at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigns for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. Biden’s trip to Florida on Tuesday started with remarks in Hallandale Beach, where he said he prayed that God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” At a later event he campaigned with Charlie Crist, who's running against DeSantis, and Senate candidate Val Demings. In a final campaign sprint before Election Day, Biden is planning to campaign for Democrats in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania by this weekend.
The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.
Police say they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff dead outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. They say most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunfire erupted early Tuesday. That's left investigators grasping for clues and asking for witnesses to come forward. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was one-third of the award-winning group Migos, along with Quavo and Offset. Police say two other people suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They say at least two people opened fire.
Some of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are asking the military to help keep him in office despite his election loss to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of people who back the far-right president gathered Wednesday outside one of the army's eight regional headquarters a day after Bolsonaro stopped short of conceding the election but authorized his chief of staff to begin the transition process. The demonstrations come as truckers who support Bolsonaro maintained hundreds of roadblocks across the country to protest his loss. Da Silva's victory has been recognized by international leaders and the country's supreme court.
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom. That's according to three U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its ongoing crackdown on protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. One of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing describes it as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.” The Pentagon press secretary says U.S. military officials “are concerned about the threat situation in the region.”
Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett. The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024. Cheney said during Tuesday's event that for “the survival of our republic” people must “look beyond partisan politics.” The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.
Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies’ World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The rout boosted the Phils’ mark to 6-0 at home this postseason, fueled by the 17 homers they’ve hit in those wins. The Phillies are 22-9 all-time at the Bank in the postseason since hosting their first playoff game there in 2007. Cristian Javier pitches next for the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Aaron Nola.
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting a head of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25.
TODAY IN HISTORY
The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.
In 2016, the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series championship since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling Game 7. See more …
