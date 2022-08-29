It's launch day for NASA's moon rocket ... maybe; Taylor Swift announces new album; Hawaii wins LLWS

Today is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
A level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms has been issued across the Midwest, including Chicago, while storms across the South continue to bring the risk of flooding. Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained engine trouble. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.
A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine. The world hopes this long-awaited trip will help avoid a nuclear catastrophe. The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation throughout the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy. The stakes of the U.N. mission are high because of fighting at and near the plant, and because it's occupied by the Russian military. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was briefly knocked offline last week. The dangers are so high that officials are handing out anti-radiation iodine tablets.
Detroit police say a tip from someone close to the suspect led to his capture in the random shootings of four people, three fatally. Chief James White also said that the 19-year-old man may have been suffering from mental illness. He said an investigation is still underway into a motive for shootings that erupted early Sunday and fueled anxiety across the city until the man was captured later that evening. Police said the first shooting came at 4:45 a.m. when a 28-year-old man was shot by an assailant without provocation. About 30 minutes later police got their first 911 call for shots fired and found a woman in her 40s on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke says he has cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O'Rourke says he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after he began to feel ill Friday. He said intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms. The El Paso Democrat says he is resting at home based on his doctors’ recommendation but will return soon to the campaign trail. O'Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls.
Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. The pop star said Sunday night that her new album will be released Oct. 21. She revealed on social media that her 10th studio album will be called “Midnights.” Her announcement came came at the end of her acceptance speech where she praised the other women in the category - which included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj both pulled triple duty at the award: both musicians performed, won awards and served as the show's hosts alongside LL Cool J.
The horror film “The Invitation” needed just $7 million to finish at the top of the weakest weekend of the summer at the North American box office. That's according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony film stars “Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel as a young woman who discovers dark secrets at her family home in the English countryside. Sony also had the No. 2 movie with the Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train,” which brought in an estimated $5.6 million in its fourth week, putting its domestic total past $78 million. Universal’s “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, finished third with $4.9 million.
Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.
Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion for the third time. He stormed from a record-tying six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler never trailed all week until the 70th hole. He built the six-shot lead Sunday morning with four birdies in six holes to complete the third round. But he was never on his game and made only one birdie in a round of 73. McIlroy shot a 66. He says winning felt even more significant because of the tumultuous year caused by Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
Serena Williams is set to play the first night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium when the U.S. Open begins Monday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion missed last year's tournament and has indicated this could be her final appearance before retirement. The top half of the men’s bracket and bottom half of the women’s bracket will play Monday. Defending men's champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev leads off the action in Ashe against American Stefan Kozlov, with 18-year-old American teenager Coco Gauff scheduled to follow in the afternoon. Past U.S. Open champions Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu are also in action.
Austin Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to win at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale. Dillon passed Austin Cindric for the lead with three laps to go after a 3 hour, 20 minute red flag for inclement weather. It was an aggressive move that capped a drama-filled race. Martin Truex Jr. was the biggest loser. Truex looked like he would secure the final postseason berth when the skies opened up, but he faded once the race restarted and allowed Ryan Blaney to make up ground in a wild points scramble.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
