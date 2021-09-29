 Skip to main content
Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct; progress on $3.5T budget; royal treatment for Bond film
A new tropical system is brewing off the African coast and will likely be the next named storm. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Gone Extinct

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on a display at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. 

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct. 

It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will announce is extinct. It went out stubbornly and with fanfare, making unconfirmed appearances in recent decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

***

Congress Budget

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., updates reporters following a Democratic Caucus meeting in the basement of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Work continues behind the scenes on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and a bill to fund the the government. 

Sign of progress, Biden digs in to strike deal on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting but with signs of progress, President Joe Biden will hunker down at the White House to try to strike a deal and win over two holdout Democratic senators whose support is needed for his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

With Republicans solidly opposed and no Democratic votes to spare, Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago that was to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations so he could dig in for another day of intense negotiations with lawmakers ahead of crucial votes.

The stakes are as high as ever as Biden and his party try to accomplish a giant legislative lift, promising a vast rewrite of the nation’s balance sheet with an oh-so-slim majority in Congress. His idea is to essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and use that money to expand government health care, education and other programs — an impact that would be felt across countless American lives.

***

Britain No Time To Die World Premiere

Britain's Prince Charles, from center right, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. 

Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

LONDON (AP) — Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

***

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 29

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'
Government & Politics
AP

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

  By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM
World
AP

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

  By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks.

After 5 years, Obamas break ground on Presidential Center
National
AP

After 5 years, Obamas break ground on Presidential Center

  By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
  • Updated
CHICAGO (AP) — After five years of legal battles, gentrification concerns and a federal review, Barack and Michelle Obama dug shovels into the ground Tuesday during a celebratory groundbreaking on their legacy project in a lakefront Chicago park.

Petito's dad: Give same attention to all missing people
National
AP

Petito's dad: Give same attention to all missing people

  By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of slain traveler Gabby Petito on Tuesday implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes
National
AP

McAuliffe, Youngkin hold fiery debate on vaccinations, taxes

  By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
  • Updated
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed Tuesday evening over vaccinations, tax policy, education and their respective records in the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election.

Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
National
AP

Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

  By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
  • Updated
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Selene San Felice said she often questioned how or why she survived the shooting that left five others dead at a Maryland newspaper. Montana Winters Geimer described the grievous loss she and the community suffered when her mother, longtime local journalist Wendi Winters, was killed in the attack.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX China Air Show

Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform near a Chinese J-16D electronic warfare airplane during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 29

Today in history: Sept. 29

In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation, and more events that happened …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

