Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details; Social Security raises; kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv

The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.
Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase will be announced Thursday morning. It's expected to be the highest in 40 years, fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year. The boost in benefits takes effect in 2023. It will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.
The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to bomb the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day for a truck bomb attack on a landmark Russian bridge. A strike carried out near Makrariv, a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv, destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine. Russia resumed widespread attacks following an explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production. OPEC announced the cuts on Oct. 5. A delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices head of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement Thursday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to U.S. President Joe Biden efforts to preserve his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. However, it stated that the U.S. “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month. Rising oil prices — and by extension higher gasoline prices — have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. and around the world,
A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan prompted the defiant statement from Trump in which he called writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit a "complete con job" and a “hoax” and a “lie.” She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store's dressing room. Trump's outburst came after Kaplan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay his testimony, set for Oct. 19.
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them making crude and racist remarks in a secret meeting over redistricting tactics. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon haven't issued any statements, although Nury Martinez, who also attended last year's meeting, resigned on Wednesday after stepping down as council president on Monday. Martinez made remarks about Jews, Armenians and a colleague’s Black son. Fellow Democrats — including President Joe Biden — had called on the three council members to resign. And California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he'll investigate LA’s redistricting process, which could lead to a civil case or even criminal charges.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 27-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand's body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.
Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The baby also died. The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder. Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
At the age of 90, actor William Shatner – best known as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” – rode into space and back aboard a ship built by Jeff Bez…
In 1960, Bill Mazeroski opens the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates t…
