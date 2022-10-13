 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details; Social Security raises; kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

After an active day yesterday, the rain and storm threat heads towards to the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 13

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election
Government & Politics
AP

  • By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
Government & Politics
AP

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase will be announced Thursday morning. It's expected to be the highest in 40 years, fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year. The boost in benefits takes effect in 2023. It will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Government & Politics
AP

  • By SABRA AYRES - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to bomb the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day for a truck bomb attack on a landmark Russian bridge. A strike carried out near Makrariv, a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv, destroyed critical infrastructure on Thursday. It wasn’t clear if the explosive-packed drones caused any casualties. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine. Russia resumed widespread attacks following an explosion that damaged a 12-mile bridge that links Russian with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts
Government & Politics
AP

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production. OPEC announced the cuts on Oct. 5. A delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices head of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement Thursday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to U.S. President Joe Biden efforts to preserve his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. However, it stated that the U.S. “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month. Rising oil prices — and by extension higher gasoline prices — have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. and around the world,

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
National
AP

  • By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
National
AP

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JILL COLVIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan prompted the defiant statement from Trump in which he called writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit a "complete con job" and a “hoax” and a “lie.” She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store's dressing room. Trump's outburst came after Kaplan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay his testimony, set for Oct. 19.

Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
National
AP

  • By BRIAN MELLEY and DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them making crude and racist remarks in a secret meeting over redistricting tactics. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon haven't issued any statements, although Nury Martinez, who also attended last year's meeting, resigned on Wednesday after stepping down as council president on Monday. Martinez made remarks about Jews, Armenians and a colleague’s Black son. Fellow Democrats — including President Joe Biden — had called on the three council members to resign. And California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he'll investigate LA’s redistricting process, which could lead to a civil case or even criminal charges.

Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Weather

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.

Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger
National
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 27-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand's body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.

Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman
National
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The baby also died. The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder. Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

MLB Playoffs recap: Machado powers Padres past Dodgers 5-3, tying NLDS at 1-all
Baseball

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

People stand near colorful trees in a small park in a residential area of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 13

At the age of 90, actor William Shatner – best known as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” – rode into space and back aboard a ship built by Jeff Bez…

Today in sports history: Oct. 13

In 1960, Bill Mazeroski opens the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates t…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persisting anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists, so airline tickets to destinations abroad sold out within hours. Shortly after, long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia’s borders. Over 194,000 had entered Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. But according to officials from all three countries, the daily influx has decreased by the end of this week.

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can't blame anyone but himself.

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

President Joe Biden has surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild. Biden comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who have battled over pandemic protocols and migration as the governor mulls a presidential bid — put aside politics for a few days. The state is struggling to recover from the wreckage of Hurricane Ian, which tore through southwestern Florida last week and left dozens dead.

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he's “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. The president says Puerto Ricans "haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” The damage from Fiona, which came only five years after the even more powerful Hurricane Maria, will test his administration’s ability to help the island of 3.2 million people recover and bolster its defenses.

