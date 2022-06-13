Jan. 6 hearings resume today; history at the Tonys; Toby Keith has cancer; and more top headlines

Today is Monday, June 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Very hot temperatures and a severe storm threat shift to the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 13 A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, notching a fifth-ever win for the toy breed. (Because of the coronav…

Today in sports history: June 13 In 1997, the Chicago Bulls win their fifth NBA championship in the last seven years, as Steve Kerr’s last-second shot gives the Bulls a 90-86 …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0