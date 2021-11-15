Japan-US launch talks to resolve dispute over tariffs

Excess steel and aluminum capacity has worsened over the decades as China ramped up its output to levels that dwarf production by other nations. China produced 1.06 billion tons of crude steel in 2020, according to the World Steel Association. The next largest producer, India, put out 100 million tons, while Japan produced 83.7 million tons and the U.S. nearly 73 million tons.

China also accounts for more than half of all world aluminum output.

The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.” The Commerce Department and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”

“Rebuilding alliances with our like-minded partners is essential to strengthening United States’s global competitiveness," Raimondo said early Monday in a tweet showing Mt. Fuji.

Raimondo is expected to visit Malaysia and Singapore after Tokyo. Japanese officials said she stressed the importance of strong Japan-U.S. ties and leadership in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders also agreed to cooperate in coping with other challenges such as climate change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0