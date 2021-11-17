Japan, US set framework for talks on trade, broader ties

“In affirming the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific, President Biden has stressed that his vision seeks a region that is open, connected, prosperous, resilient and secure,” Tai said.

The effort to settle the tariffs issue comes as prices for steel have surged as economies shift into high gear after slowing during the pandemic.

At the same time, major economies have doubled down on trying to curb excess output in both industries.

METI said in a statement that the two sides had confirmed plans for negotiations on the tariffs issue and on addressing global excess production capacity.

It said Tai and Hagiuda also discussed preparations for ministerial level talks of the World Trade Organization that are due to begin Nov. 30 in Geneva.

Tai was to also meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for talks and working dinner later Wednesday.

Trump imposed extra tariffs of 25% on imports of steel and 10% on imports of aluminum, citing a need to protect American industries. That move angered U.S. allies in Japan, South Korea and Europe.

In meetings with Tai and Raimondo, Japanese officials said they were emphatic about having the tariffs problem resolved.