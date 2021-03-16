Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual business roundtable at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, center right, review an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meet and greet with U.S. Embassy staff at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Defense and foreign ministers from the United States and Japan met Tuesday to discuss their shared worry over China's growing territorial ambitions in the East and South China seas as the Biden administration tries to reassure key regional allies.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his opening remarks at the so-called “two plus two” security talks on Tuesday, joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, told their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, that the U.S. ministers are here to reaffirm their commitment to the alliance and make it stronger.
He also said the Biden administration is committed to work with the U.S. allies and those in the region and support their shared values of human rights and democracy as they face challenges from China and North Korea.
On Tuesday, just as the two U.S. officials arrived, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister criticized the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises and warned Washington against further provocations if it wants a “good night's sleep for the next four years."
Kim Yo Jong's statement Tuesday was North Korea's first comments directed at the new U.S. presidential administration.
President Joe Biden's decision to send key ministers to Japan as their first overseas visit — rather than hosting Japanese officials in Washington — means a lot for Japan, which considers its alliance with the United States the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies.