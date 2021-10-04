Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Holding his first talks as prime minister with the U.S. president serves “a first step toward lifting the Japan-U.S. alliance to even higher levels," Kishida said.

The 20-minute phone talks Monday started with Biden congratulating Kishida on taking office. The leaders agreed to call each other by their first names, Joe and Fumio, and agreed to meet for their first in-person talks at an early date.

Later Monday, Kishida held online talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, agreeing to strengthen their security and economic ties bilaterally and as part of the Quad alliance, which also includes the United States and India, to promote the regional peace and stability, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kishida expressed his support of a newly launched security partnership among Australia, Britain and the United States, or AUKUS. He and Morrison reaffirmed their firm objection to what's seen as economic overbearing by China and unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the regional seas, the ministry said.

Kishida, 64, had been known as a moderate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party but won the party's leadership last week after a hawkish turn on security and taking a more conservative stance on gender equality and other issues, apparently to win over influential conservatives in the party.

He succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office after seeing his support plunging over his handling of the virus and insistence on holding the Olympics — seen as high-handed and ignoring the public's concerns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0