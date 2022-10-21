Judge saves Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter staff; a Boris Johnson comeback?

Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.