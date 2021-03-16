Kentucky House passes new rules for filling Senate vacancies

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that would remove Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to appoint a member of his own party to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate if one occurred.

The legislation, which Republican lawmakers pushed forward after discussions with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, now heads to the governor's desk.

Current state law allows the governor to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next regular election of the U.S. House of Representatives, which happens every two years. But under the bill approved Tuesday by the state House of Representatives, the governor would have to choose from a three-name list provided by leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat. Since Republicans currently hold both of Kentucky's Senate seats, GOP leaders would make the nominations.

A veto is likely to be overridden by Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

McConnell, the state's senior senator, won reelection last year and said he has no intention of leaving the Senate. McConnell has said the measure would improve the process of filling a vacancy.