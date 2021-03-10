Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee Wednesday, but was not voted on.

Sponsored by state Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat who took part in downtown protests last year, the proposal outlines penalties for officers who misuse body cameras and mandates drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in “deadly incidents.”

Scott, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, joined three other Democratic representatives in passing on Stivers' bill, reserving the right to vote “yes” on the floor. Fifteen other senators on the committee voted in favor of Stivers' measure.

“I would love to see some of these reasonable amendments that Rep. Scott is proposing get on this bill going forward,” Democratic state Rep. Patti Minter said. “But I look forward to being a ‘yes’ on the floor if that happens.”

Senate President Stivers noted that both he and Scott had discussed some areas in her bill that could possibly be incorporated into the bill he has sponsored.