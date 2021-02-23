Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill

The measure would return 80% of local tax revenue from the neighborhood to the community for a period of 30 years. A board would manage the funds and would include members of local community groups, businesses, and colleges. It would have to be at least 50% Black.

Democratic state Sen. Gerald Neal dismissed concerns that current residents would be priced out of the neighborhood as more businesses moved in, insisting that the bill prevents displacement because it requires affordable housing and freezes property taxes for homeowners living in the neighborhood as of January 2021.

“While we will ensure that residents have better options, and more affordable leases, our ultimate goal is more occupied homes because we know this builds generational wealth,” said Neal, who is Black.

Stivers, who represents a district in eastern Kentucky, acknowledged that the bill would need support from lawmakers across the state.

“We need this outreach into the state to generate the support for this initiative. It has to come from Paducah; it has to come from Pikeville," Stivers added. “Louisville has to be strong for my hometown to be strong.”

