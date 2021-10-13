Kyrie Irving skips the jab and benches himself -- for now

Then, just as now, Irving was coy about who he listened to on the topic and encouraged people to “do their own research.” But he’s no more qualified to pass judgment on the validity on the vaccine studies than one of those researchers would be running a fast break in the closing minutes of a big game.

Speaking of big, more than a few former NBA greats have joined the campaign to convince not just Irving, but the few remaining holdouts, to get the vaccine. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, among others, have framed it as a responsibility to teammates, and Michael Jordan, now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, declared himself “in unison with the league, a firm believer in science.”

Wherever else Irving is looking for advice, he’d better finish up soon. His kind of talent doesn’t come along often, and the chance to play alongside Durant and Harden and add another NBA title to the one he claimed in Cleveland might not last for long.

Right now, Irving is staying mostly silent, perhaps remembering the sting he felt after the flat-Earth episode. He tried laughing it off, then repeated it in an interview months later with The New York Times, and laughed it off a second time before finally apologizing.