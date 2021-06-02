Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack

“The problem has been spiraling out of control,” said John Hultquist, who heads intelligence analysis at FireEye. “We’re already deep into a vicious cycle.”

Hultquist said ransomware syndicates are going after more critical and visible targets because they’ve invested heavily in identifying “whales” - companies they think will yield big ransoms.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

Mark Jordan, who follows the meat industry as the executive director of Leap Market Analytics, said the disruption to the food supply will likely be minimal in this case. Meat has around a 14-day window to move through the market, he said. If a plant is closed for a day or two, companies can usually make up for lost production with extra shifts.

“Several plants owned by a major meatpacker going offline for a couple of days is a major headache, but it is manageable assuming it doesn’t extend much beyond that,” he said.