Late gains reverse most of an early slide on stock market

The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.

By late afternoon, however, those tech stocks had erased most if not all of their losses from earlier in the day. Apple rose 0.1%, Microsoft fell 0.3%, Amazon gained 0.3% and Tesla was down just 0.7% after having been down 13.4% earlier. The electric car maker is the second-most heavily weighted stock in the consumer discretionary sector after Amazon.

Investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and how it affects stock valuations. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%, continuing its quick climb up over the last few weeks.

When bond yields rise, stock prices tend to be negatively impacted because investors turn an increasingly larger portion of their money toward the higher, steadier stream of income that bonds provide.

“If you have a 10-year (Treasury yield) which returns something, then all of a sudden you get this situation where investors may want more of a risk-free asset and rotate out of equities,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.