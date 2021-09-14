Latest: Among unvaccinated, coronavirus cases climb in US

Ige says there are signs the recent surge in cases is abating and the rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 is stable.

The state’s seven-day average for new cases is 567, a 37% drop from two weeks ago. The number of people hospitalized or in the ICU has slightly dropped as well.

Nearly 77% of Hawaii’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and just over 86% has received at least one shot.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization and partners say they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, half of the 60% goal African leaders had aimed for by the end of this year.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the vast disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a “solvable problem.”

He again called for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N. backed initiative known as COVAX to share vaccines globally. Currently, fewer than 4% of people in Africa have been fully immunized. Most of the 5.7 billion doses administered have gone to about 10 countries.